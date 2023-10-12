EFFINGHAM (WCIA) — Lane Ludwig is the WCIA3 Athlete of the Week. The Effingham St. Anthony golfer led the Bulldogs to their second-straight Class 1A state title, six shots clear of second place. The senior tied for 11th individually carding a two-day score of 152, along with his teammate Joey Trupiano. The duo paved the way for the team, with four players finishing in the top 35.

“It’s a little sad,” Ludwig said. “It’s bittersweet. I played really well at state, but I know this is the last time I’m going to play with this team and I hope the best for them.”

Ludwig is now eligible for a $1,000 scholarship we’ll give to one boy and one girl this summer. If you know a deserving high school student who should be our next weekly winner, fill out the nomination form here: https://www.wcia.com/athlete-of-the-week/#//