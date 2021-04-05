Loyla loss still stings for Brad Underwood

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Brad Underwood hasn’t watched a Men’s basketball game since the team lost to Loyola. The Illini head coach says the second-round loss in the NCAA Tournament still stings, and it’s been hard to reflect, let alone watch the game film.

“I haven’t watched it yet, I haven’t had the stomach to do that, if I’m being very honest,” says head coach Brad Underwood. “I have literally not turned on the TV. I’ve watched two women’s games, and I think the one thing I try to do is maybe process why, I thought we were emotionally flat, and just had no juice.”

Underwood will tune into the national title game, he said in his press conference with the media on Monday afternoon. It was the first time Underwood spoke to the media since the team fell out of the bracket.

After the Illini left the tournament, Underwood sent the team home–the first time they’ve been able to go home since arriving on campus this summer. He didn’t have an update if seniors Trent Frazier or Da’Monte Williams would be returning for an extra season, or if Kofi Cockburn will head to the NFL Draft. Underwood says the last few weeks have been spent looking into the transfer portal.