Lovie Smith: “We’re definitely a better defensive football team than we’ve been”

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Does Lovie Smith’s defense work in the college game? It’s a question a lot of Illini fans are asking after yet another team put up big time numbers. Nebraska racked up 674 yards of total offense in the Huskers’ 42-38 win over the Illini, while holding them to just 299 yards.

It’s become a trend for Smith, who has been defensive coordinator for eight games now after Hardy Nickerson stepped down last October. In Smith’s time as DC, the Illini are giving up an average of 430 yards per game. This season, opponents are averaging 407 yards thru four games. Going into the bye week, Smith says he still believes in his approach.

“We’ll evaluate what we’ve done the first four games and what we need to do going forward,” Smith said. “Wholesale changes? No. We’re constantly evaluating, you just don’t get to a bye week and start evaluating, we’re evaluating throughout but we’re definitely a better defensive football team than we’ve been.”

In his fourth year at Illinois, Smith’s defense has given up an average of 440 yards in 40 games. The Illini are 11-29 overall, with a 4-24 record in the Big Ten. Despite the struggles, junior defensive back Tony Adams believes the Illini are close to turning the corner. The team forced four turnovers against the Huskers, a staple of the Lovie Smith philosophy.

“I want to keep going, I want to keep pushing. I think we’re a great team, we’ve just got to finish,” Adams said.

The Illini have a full week to get healthy and address the problems. With a bye this Saturday, Illinois doesn’t return to the field until Oct. 5 at Minnesota.