Lovie Smith talks defense at Big Ten Media day

CHICAGO (WCIA) — Illinois Football head coach Lovie Smith attended the annual Big Ten Media Days in Chicago, and spoke about one of their biggest areas to improve: Defense. The Illini were 127th out of 129 teams in total defense last season.

“We have to be a lot better in so many areas. Things we didn’t do well, we gave up too many big plays, we weren’t really able to stop the run and our signature is about doing that and taking the ball away on defense,” says Smith. “We weren’t able to do all those things. There were a few times during the course of the year, the Rutgers game, the Minnesota game, where we got a chance to see exactly what we can be. We have a better understanding of what we’re going to do and the individual improvements we had to make, we did make.”