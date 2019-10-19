Skip to content
Breaking News
Breaking News
Illini upset Badgers 24-23
WEB EXTRA: Lovie Smith Postgame Presser: Wisconsin
Sports
by:
Craig Choate
Posted:
Oct 19, 2019 / 06:46 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 19, 2019 / 06:50 PM CDT
