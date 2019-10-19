WEB EXTRA: Lovie Smith Postgame Presser: Wisconsin

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) -- Not many gave Illinois football a chance against No. 6 Wisconsin and it made sense. The Illini entered Saturday losers of 24-straight games against ranked teams, dating back to 2011. Illinois hadn't beat a Top 10 team since 2007 and came in as 31-point underdogs to Wisconsin. So the celebration was fitting after James McCourt hit a 39-yard field goal to upset the Badgers, the fans rushed the field and the party was on.

"Honestly, I think going through my head was some oxygen because I was passed out at the bottom of the pile, supposedly," McCourt said. "Jake Cerny saw my eyes roll back in my head. So I got lifted up and I really thought I woke up from a dream or something, it was unbelievable seeing everyone around. Can't even describe it."