Lovie on Beason: “It’s not looking good”

URBANA (WCIA) — Marquez Beason was at practice on Thursday, just two days after hurting his knee, but it will likely be awhile before the highest rated recruit in a decade for Illinois football is back on the field.

“It’s not looking good, but when we have something definite to say we will,” Illinois head coach Lovie Smith said. “Right now it’s just unfortunate. He was having a great training camp, but eventually we’ll get him back out there.”

Beason went down during a 1-on-1 drill in Tuesday’s practice at the Campus Rec Fields. The 4-star, top 100 national recruit was carted off the field.

“Tremendous athlete, got a high football IQ, big time competitor,” Illinois cornerbacks coach Keynodo Hudson said. “Nothing but the sky’s the limit for him as far as far as his athletic ability and what type of athlete he’s going to become.”