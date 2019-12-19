Love, Frenchie keep Trinity connection strong signing with Illini

ST. LOUIS (WCIA) — James Frenchie dreamed of a future beyond the walls of Trinity Catholic High School, now he’s one of the key pieces of the future for Illinois football.

“I still don’t believe it,” Frenchie said after signing his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday. “I am the first person in my family to actually go to college so this is a big deal for me and my family.”

The 3-star wide receiver helped the Titans reach their first ever state Championship in 2018. He’s one of the two Illinois signees from Trinity and his commitment was highly influenced by 4-star prospect Reggie Love. The running back missed his final season with a broken ankle, but is looking to get back to full speed, as the first one to commit to Illinois in the Class of 2020.

“Me and James had conversations about playing together and we made sure it was going to be Illinois,” Love said. “I feel like we can change Illinois like we did Trinity. I know college ball is way different than high school ball, but you can do anything if you put your mind to it, at the end of the day it’s football, and we all know that we’re going to give each other 110 percent.”

Frenchie and Love are not the first Trinity athletes to sign with Illinois. The pipeline to the program started with Larry Boyd back in 2017. Now the recruiting effort is led by Illinois tight ends coach Cory Patterson who was the former head coach at Trinity.

“He played a big role in my recruitment,” Frenchie said. “Letting me talk to coaches, film, getting me ready for the next level and when he did get the coaching job at Illinois, it did play a big part.”



“He kinda pulled me in,” Love added. “Our relationship is more than football but I’m excited to get everything started and everything rolling, it’s just another big step forward to my dream.”

Frenchie and Love will have their signing day ceremony in February with the rest of their teammates, before they join other former Titans Isaiah Williams and Shammond Cooper at Illinois next fall.