Lou Henson named nominee for Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

WCIA — Lou Henson is part of several prestigious Halls of Fame but the the biggest one yet could come calling soon. The former Illinois basketball coach who passed away in July at the age of 88, was one of eight first time nominees for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, announced on Tuesday.

The other people under consideration who are returning to the ballot include Chauncey Billups, Chris Bosh, Richard Hamilton, Bob Huggins, Ben Wallace, Chris Webber, Jay Wright, Swin Cash and Becky Hammon among others.

Henson is the all-time winningest coach at Illinois and New Mexico State, and is in the Hall of Fame at both schools after taking each to the Final Four. Henson’s career record was 779–422 in his four plus decade career at Hardin-Simmons, New Mexico State and Illinois.

Finalists will be announced during NBA All-Star weekend in early March. The entire Class of 2021 will be unveiled in early April surrounding the NCAA Final Four. The Class of 2021 Enshrinement ceremony is scheduled to take place in Springfield, Mass., in September 2021.