Longtime Illini assistant heading to Grand Canyon

WCIA — Longtime Illini basketball assistant coach Jamall Walker is heading to the desert, taking a job at Grand Canyon University under new head coach Bryce Drew, announced by the school on Wednesday. Walker spent the past eight seasons in Champaign, originally hired by John Groce in April 2012. Walker was assistant to the head coach and the defensive coordinator for Brad Underwood this past season, helping the team go 21-10.

“I am so excited to be joining Bryce Drew’s staff and the GCU community,” Walker said in a statement. “Coach Drew is committed to not only developing great basketball players but also helping them to strengthen in their faith and grow into young leaders. These are core values that I strongly believe in. I look forward to building a program with him and the rest of the staff.”

Walker served as the Illini interim head coach in the NIT after Groce was fired in 2017. The former St. Louis University standout won two games in the tournament, before being retained by Underwood.