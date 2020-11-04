Long road to playing time finally paying off for Alex Pihlstrom

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — During the offseason, Alex Pihlstrom was eating 5,000 calories a day and it was hard for his family to keep up. The Illinois junior was on a mission to put on weight and was willing to eat his way through a pandemic.

“Quarantine was rough on my mom, cause she had to make so much food for me,” Pihlstrom said. “And she was not used to making all that food. I was like mom I need more.”

The result was ordering a lot of takeout, but gaining 45 pounds was Pihlstrom’s way to find the field and playing time. The 6-foot-6 Glen Ellyn native came into the program as a walk-on tight end weighing 235 pounds. After only appearing in one game through three years, Pihlstrom spoke up last fall when the scout team offense needed a lineman.

“I was like, ‘Why don’t you put me in there at left tackle?'” Pihlstrom said. “I had no idea what I was doing but I’ll play hard and give you a look.”

“That just tells you his mindset, the kid just wants to play,” Illinois offensive coordinator Rod Smith said. “And he’ll do whatever he has to do to get on the football field.”

Pihlstrom got that chance against Purdue, making his first career start. Four offensive lineman were out last Saturday, including starter center Doug Kramer and backup Jordyn Slaughter, both due to contact tracing. That forced startling left guard Kendrick Green to move to center, opening up a spot for Pihlstrom. After making his collegiate debut as a tight end last season against Rutgers, Pihlstrom can now call himself a starting Big Ten offensive lineman.

“It was kind of just a race of emotions, and just knowing I had to be ready,” Pihlstrom said. “It’s a lot of hard work, and a lot of just believing in myself, that I could compete with everybody out here.”

“Pihlstrom’s a really smart guy, first of all, so he picked up the schemes and everything really well,” Green said. “Plus he’s a a battler, he’ll got o battle any day, us and the other guys, we were just gassing him up tying to make him as confident as possible.”



“Normally when you deserve to play, something happens where you get a chance to and you got to answer the bell,” Illinois head coach Lovie Smith said. “He answered the bell.”

And Pihlstrom will once again get an opportunity to play and start this weekend against Minnesota, the school his dad played for from 1984-88, after Lovie Smith announced on Monday the guys who missed last Saturday’s game will also be sidelined this weekend.