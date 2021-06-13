Local teams chasing first trip to State Tournament

(WCIA) — Super-Sectional Monday is right around the corner, and there are nine viewing area teams competing for a spot at the IHSA softball and baseball state tournaments.

A notable matchup in 2A Softball includes Unity facing Normal Uni-High. The Rockets are coming off their first sectional title in program history.

“It’s such a big opportunity for us, my freshman year we were so close to doing it, and it’s kind of like payback we wanted to get this win,” says Unity pitcher Taylor Henry.

“We went and looked at U-High, they’ve got a pretty good pitcher, a pretty good little squad, I think we matchup pretty good with them,” says head coach Aimee Davis. “So I’m hoping we go out and show that on Monday, and give us a chance to go to Wednesday.”

Mt. Pulaski baseball is also chasing a bit of history, as they look to make their first trip to state. They’re coming off the program’s first sectional championship, after the Hilltoppers beat Milford to advance to Monday’s super-sectional.

“We got to stay confident, there’s so reason to change anything that we’ve done,” says head coach Joel Washko. “We know whoever we end up playing on Monday is going to be a really good baseball team. I’m sure they’ll be some butterflies in that super game, but I think these guys can handle it. They’re ready for this.”

“It’s an unspeakable amount of confidence in this team,” says pitcher Landon Smith. “I think we have the best defense in the State, and I trust them fully 100% as they made tons of good plays behind me.”

Below is the full schedule of local teams playing on Monday:

BASEBALL:

Kewanee (Wethersfield) vs. Mt. Pulaski – 4pm @ Normal (Illinois State University)

St. Joseph-Ogden vs. Sacred Heart-Griffin – 4pm @ Decatur (Milikin)

Springfield vs. Charleston – 7pm @ Decatur (Milikin)

SOFTBALL:

Ottawa (Marquette) vs. Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond – 4:30 pm @ Bloomington (Illinois Wesleyan)

Effingham St. Anthony vs. Marissa – 2pm @ Johnston City

Normal (University) vs. Unity – 4:30 pm @ Decatur (Milikin)

Chatham Glenwood vs. Highland – 4:30 pm @ Mattoon