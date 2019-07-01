Local talent abound on Illinois Braves

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois Field was busy this weekend with high school summer ball teams from across the area showcasing their talents.

Eight teams from Illinois and the surrounding states took part in the event. Many of the players are already committed to play in college, but the weekend was a chance for others to get in front of college scout to keep their baseball career alive at the next level. 26 different colleges or universities attended this weekend.

“That was kind of the priority when I organized this event, get as many people from different areas and get them in front of as many college coaches as we could,” Illinois Braves head coach Ryan Tabeling said.

“There’s good players in high school baseball, don’t get me wrong, but during the summer it’s a little more higher level competition,” Central senior Connor Milton said. “Pitchers are, everything they’re throwing is sharper. Everyone out here is trying to play in college, everyone out here is working their butts off versus school ball where some other guys might just be playing for fun. They’re both great but the summer really helps develop.”

The Braves have 11 players from the WCIA viewing area playing for the team this summer.