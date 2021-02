(WCIA) — Former Illinois head coach Ron Zook will be back on the sidelines in 2021 with the Maryland Terrapins.

Zook had been with Maryland the past two seasons serving as a Senior Analyst. Now, he will transition into roles as the Associate Head Coach, Special Teams Coordinator, and Outside Linebackers Coach.

Zook was last on the field as Special Teams Coordinator for the Salt Lake Stallions of the Alliance of American Football. Before that he spent with the Green Bay Packers in the same role.