CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- In the most anticipated season for Illinois men's basketball in years, the hopes and dreams of the Illini may start and end with junior Ayo Dosunmu. And head coach Brad Underwood thinks he's even better than last year.

"From a perspective of hard work, I'll put him against anyone in the country," says Underwood. "It's nice when your best player is also your most improved player."