CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- The Illini will add another body to the bench with guard Tevian Jones back from suspension for their game against Maryland on Saturday.

Jones was suspended on October 26th for a violations of the team's academic policy. He has missed the first eight games of the season. The sophomore was also suspended for eight games last season for a violation of team rules, he averaged 3.5 points per game in the 24 games he did play.