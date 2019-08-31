1  of  2
Live Now
3 NEWS NOW: Your Illini Nation Pre-Game Show from Memorial Stadium #WCIA 3 NEWS NOW: Tracking Hurricane Dorian

Your Illini Nation Pregame Show: Akron

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:
Illini Football Pre-Game Show

LIVE NOW: Watch the first ever Your Illini Nation Pregame Show! The WCIA 3 Sports team breaks down the matchup against Akron and gets you ready for the 2019 season.

Posted by WCIA 3 News on Saturday, August 31, 2019

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The first ever Your Illini Nation Pregame Show breaks down the Illini matchup with Akron. Craig Choate anchors the coverage, with reports in the field from Bret Beherns and analysis from Jeremy Werner.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sponsored By

ROOFS BY RODGER