Your Illini Nation Pregame Show: Akron

Illini Football Pre-Game ShowLIVE NOW: Watch the first ever Your Illini Nation Pregame Show! The WCIA 3 Sports team breaks down the matchup against Akron and gets you ready for the 2019 season.Posted by WCIA 3 News on Saturday, August 31, 2019
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The first ever Your Illini Nation Pregame Show breaks down the Illini matchup with Akron. Craig Choate anchors the coverage, with reports in the field from Bret Beherns and analysis from Jeremy Werner.
