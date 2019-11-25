Your Illini Nation (11/25/19)

WCIA.com
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Hear from Illini football recapping their loss at Iowa and looking ahead to the matchup again Northwestern this weekend.
LIVE: Weekly Press Conference with Illinois Head Football Coach Lovie Smith discussing last week's loss against, this week's upcoming matchup against in-state opponent Northwestern, and more #WCIALIVE: Weekly Press Conference with Illinois Head Football Coach Lovie Smith discussing last week's loss against, this week's upcoming matchup against in-state opponent Northwestern, and more #WCIALivestream: https://www.wcia.com/live-stream/Posted by WCIA 3 News on Monday, November 25, 2019
LIVE: Weekly Press Conference with Illinois Head Football Coach Lovie Smith discussing last week's loss against, this week's upcoming matchup against in-state opponent Northwestern, and more #WCIALivestream: https://www.wcia.com/live-stream/