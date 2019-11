CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- Less than a month after committing to Iowa, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond senior Kenli Nettles officially signed her Letter of Intent to the Hawkeyes on Sunday.

Nettles is a three-time state champion, and ten-time state medalist in her first three years. She helped lead the Knights to a 5th place finish at the state meet in May, scoring all 35 points for her team by winning the high jump, both hurdle races, and coming 5th in the 200m dash.