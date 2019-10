WCIA -- The IHSA officially announced all the first round playoff football game times on Monday. The WCIA 3 viewing area has 37 teams in the postseason, playing in 31 different games. For a full breakdown of all the area matchups, watch the Friday Football Fever Playoff Preview Show, Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. on WCIA 3.

All games below are on Saturday, unless otherwise listed.