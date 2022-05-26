TUSCOLA (WCIA) — Alyssa Williams is the WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week after taking home four state championship medals at the Class 1A track and field meet last weekend. Williams defended her state titles in the 100 and 200-meter dashes, adding a 4×200 meter relay gold, to go along with a third place showing in the long jump. It all added up to Tuscola’s first team state championship in program history, capping an illustrious career for Williams, who is heading to Murray State on a track scholarship.

“I would like to think that I left a legacy that if you put in hard work, it will pay off in the end,” Williams said. “Honestly, it really hasn’t sunk in. A little bit at the awards ceremony, coach started crying during his speech and it almost felt real but coming to school and realizing this is my last day, it really hasn’t registered with me yet, I’m still very much on cloud nine right now.”

Williams is now eligible for a $500 scholarship we’ll give to one boy and one girl this summer. If you know a deserving high school student who should be our next weekly winner, fill out the nomination form here: https://www.wcia.com/athlete-of-the-week/#//