CHARLESTON (WCIA) — Lots of things will be different this season for new Eastern Illinois football coach Chris Wilkerson, as he makes the jump from Division III to his alma mater.

But one thing everyone in college athletics is still getting a grasp on is Name, Image, and Likeness. Last year, D3 athletes made ten times less on average compared to Division I, according to Opendorse. The NIL landscape is something Wilkerson has been prepping for.

“I think even the players are becoming a little more educated on some of the opportunities that are out there, whether it’s social media marketing, and then our coordination of those efforts through the department and trying to make sure we do best by them,” Wilkerson said. “There’s a lot of uncertainty still, I think is the easiest way to describe it, but we’re all evolving and trying to do what we can that’s going to be best for the student-athlete experience.”