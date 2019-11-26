Who’s the quarterback for the Illini this weekend?

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — With Brandon Peters leaving the Iowa game early after a helmet-to-helmet hit, his status for the Northwestern game is still uncertain. Meaning, it could be Matt Robinson or Isaiah Williams leading the Illini on Saturday.

It wouldn’t be the first time Robinson has had to step in. When Peters was unable to go in the Michigan game, Robinson stepped up and lead the Illini to 25 unanswered points in the second half. Williams also saw action in that game, but was much less effective.

“Matt has played. We were down by 28 points to a good team that’s one of the , a top-10 program, and Matt brought us back to almost upset them so we’ve seen him play good football,” Lovie Smith said.

“And hopefully he’s gotten better since then,” Rod Smith added. “I just think the critical part of those guys like Matt and Isaiah, when you’re in a back up role, when you get your opportunity then how you perform obviously is important but what’s even more important in my mind is how you learn from your mistakes and hopefully Matt’s learned from those mistakes back in the Michigan game and he’s gotten better.”

Illinois and Northwestern kick off at 11 a.m. on Saturday.