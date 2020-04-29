Whitman “encouraged” by NCAA’s step towards name, image, and likeness rule

(WCIA) — The NCAA took a big step on Wednesday that would allow student-athletes to get paid for their name, image, and likeness (NIL) for the first time. The Board of Governors announced they will be supporting new rules and regulations that would allow athletes to get compensated for third-party endorsements and promotions.

This opens the door for college athletes to get paid for endorsing products, social media influencing, and personal promotions–as long as university or college is not paying student athletes for their NIL.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman said: “I am encouraged by today’s announcement, which will form the framework for legislation that would formally create a new name-image-likeness paradigm starting with the 2021-22 academic year. I appreciate the NCAA and its working group, co-chaired by my Big Ten colleague Gene Smith, for their leadership, diligence, and creativity in developing such a progressive slate of concepts to provide increased opportunities for our student-athletes to benefit from use of their NIL. As I have stated previously, these are complicated questions, and I applaud the working group for tackling many of them directly. A number of questions still require consideration, and I look forward to being an active participant in the next steps toward a January approval.”

The next step is to draft legislation, with a formal vote by schools taking place at the next NCAA convention in January. The new rules are expected to take effect at the start of the 2021-22 academic year.