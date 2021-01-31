When he ‘gets on a heater’, Trent Frazier’s more than a lockdown defender

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Trent Frazier is more than capable of scoring 20 or more points, he did it 10 times his first two seasons at Illinois. But his role has changed the past two year as he has bought into the defensive mindset.

The senior scored 24 points Friday in the Illini’s win over No. 7 Iowa. It was the most points in a game for Frazier since his sophomore season. Illini head coach Brad Underwood said Frazier had been “on a heater” all week in practice, and it certainly showed.

“There’s times when I tell him, ‘You’re a hell of a player too’ so now I call him ‘No Hesitation Trent,'” says teammate Ayo Dosunmu. “Sometimes I kick it to him and he hesitates before he shoots it. So I tell him don’t hesitate, shoot it with confidence.”

“I try to go out there and do my best on both sides of the basketball,” says Frazier, who’s absence from the midseason Naismith Men’s Defensive Player of the Year watchlist angered Underwood. “Tonight my teammates did an unbelievable job finding me, when I got hot they kept feeding me. I’m going to have nights like that and I’m not going to have nights like that. And that’s where, me being a Senior, I got to bring that energy to defense.”

Another key for the Illini was Jacob Grandison. The Holy Cross transfer netted his first double-double as an Illini with 11 points and 10 rebounds. It is just the third of his college career. In just his second start, Grandison made a clutch three pointer with the Illini down one with two and half minutes to play. He was a plus 13 in the plus-minus, the highest of any player Friday night.

“He plays at kind of a pace that helps us and he’s turned into a very, very good shooter,” says Underwood. “I mean we ran the play for him on the back side of the zone to spot up and shoot he knocked that sucker down so his activity on the boards, he’s a hard guy to block out, so his energy is a real positive for us.”

Illinois is back on the court Tuesday at Indiana. They beat the Hoosiers by nine in Champaign last month.