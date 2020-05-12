WEB EXTRA: Mike Renner 1-on-1

WCIA — Former Uni High basketball standout Mike Renner has had quite a journey since leaving the area. The former Mahomet resident went to Notre Dame to study accounting but ended up getting a job at Pro Football Focus instead. Following a stint on ‘The Bachelorette’ in 2014, Renner is now the Lead Draft Analyst for the website that grades players for all NFL and FBS college games.
Renner chats 1-on-1 with WCIA 3’s Bret Beherns about his journey, Illinois’ potential NFL Draft prospects next year and his favorite memories from Central Illinois.