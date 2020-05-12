COVID-19
Live Coronavirus Tracker

WEB EXTRA: Mike Renner 1-on-1

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WCIA — Former Uni High basketball standout Mike Renner has had quite a journey since leaving the area. The former Mahomet resident went to Notre Dame to study accounting but ended up getting a job at Pro Football Focus instead. Following a stint on ‘The Bachelorette’ in 2014, Renner is now the Lead Draft Analyst for the website that grades players for all NFL and FBS college games.

Renner chats 1-on-1 with WCIA 3’s Bret Beherns about his journey, Illinois’ potential NFL Draft prospects next year and his favorite memories from Central Illinois.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Golf Tour Extravaganza 2020