CHICAGO (WCIA) — Ayo Dosunmu had to wait around longer than he wanted but the former Illini All-American is staying home. The Chicago Bulls selected Dosunmu with the 38th overall pick in Thursday night’s draft, hear from Ayo in a 1-on-1 conversation with WCIA 3’s Bret Beherns, along with his mother Jamarra, Illini head coach Brad Underwood and Illini center Kofi Cockburn.