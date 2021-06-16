WEB EXTRA: 1-on-1 with Josh Whitman

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — After the year that was, Illinois Athletic Director Josh Whitman had plenty to say in his annual Media Roundtable event. Marlee Wierda spoke 1-on-1 with Whitman to recap the meeting, and discussed everything from COVID-19 to Name, Image, and Likeness. They also touch on Bret Bielema’s hire, the search for a third assistant basketball coach, men’s hockey possibilities, facility renovations, sports gambling, and more.