WEB EXTRA: 1-on-1 with former Illini Malcolm Hill

TUSCOLA (WCIA) -- With the chance it was going to be their last practice of the year, the Tuscola Warriors decided to put on their new jerseys and play.

“For the seniors we were like ‘this could be it, this could be our last game of the season, and it’s going to be against each other.’ So we kind of got to play our last game," says Logan Tabeling. "We got to wear our jerseys, just because we knew something might happen.”