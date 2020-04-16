1  of  2
Breaking News
Illinois joins six states in regional pact to coordinate re-opening economy Carol and Aaron Ammons: Daughter subject of mailed death threat
COVID-19
Live Coronavirus Tracker

WEB EXTRA: 1-on-1 with former Illini Malcolm Hill

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

(WCIA) — Former Illini Malcolm Hill was overseas playing professional basketball with BC Astana in Kazakhstan when he had to return home due to the coronavirus pandemic. While his pro season ended early, it opened another door for Hill to play with The House of Paign–the Illinois Alumni team set to compete in The Baskebtall Tournament (TBT) this summer. WCIA 3’s Marlee Wierda spoke one-one-one with Hill via FaceTime to discuss his basketball career, along with other random topics. Watch their 30+ minute interview in the web-extra video above.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Golf Tour Extravaganza 2020