WEB EXTRA: 1-on-1 with former Illini Malcolm Hill

(WCIA) — Former Illini Malcolm Hill was overseas playing professional basketball with BC Astana in Kazakhstan when he had to return home due to the coronavirus pandemic. While his pro season ended early, it opened another door for Hill to play with The House of Paign–the Illinois Alumni team set to compete in The Baskebtall Tournament (TBT) this summer. WCIA 3’s Marlee Wierda spoke one-one-one with Hill via FaceTime to discuss his basketball career, along with other random topics. Watch their 30+ minute interview in the web-extra video above.