WCIA Sports makes their 2021 NCAA Tournament Predictions

WCIA -- One of the greatest Illinois basketball players of all time has a signature award to go along with his illustrious career. Ayo Dosunmu was named the USA TODAY National Player of the Year on Wednesday, edging out Iowa's Luka Garza and Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham for the top spot.

Dosunmu is the first Illini to earn a National Player of the Year award since Dee Brown was selected by Sporting News in 2005. Dosunmu becomes the fifth Illini ever to receive Player of the Year recognition, joining Brown as the only two to do so in the modern era.