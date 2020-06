WCIA -- High school athletes can start working out together again as soon as Saturday.

The IHSA announced its 'Return to Play' guidelines and protocols on Friday afternoon. The detailed list includes several checklist items but any school in a Phase 3 region can start practicing June 6, with school district approval. The voluntary workouts are limited to three hours per day and officials encourage outdoor activity as much as possible. The entire WCIA 3 viewing area is in Phase 3.