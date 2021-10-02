WCIA 3-in-1 Podcast: Brown with a ‘Char-lotta’ yards

(WCIA) — Chase Brown had a whole lot of yards against Charlotte on Saturday, which is why we’re calling Episode 81 of the 3-in-1 Podcast ‘a Char-lotta yards’. The running backs’ 257 rushing yards were the fourth-most in program history, and helped Illinois snap a four-game losing streak with a 24-14 win against the 49’ers. WCIA 3’s Bret Beherns, Marlee Wierda, and Andy Olson are breaking down Brown’s career day, along with the improved Illinois defense, pass-game struggles, and more.

Listen here: https://anchor.fm/wcia-3-sports/episodes/Brown-with-a-Char-lotta-yards-e187l76