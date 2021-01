EVANSTON (WCIA) -- Sometimes halftime is all a team needs. No. 12 Illinois proved that and then some Thursday night, outscoring Northwestern 53-13 in the second half, on its way to a dominating 81-56 win at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

After trailing 43-28 at half, the Illini (9-3, 5-1 B1G) flipped a switch after the break, going on a 25-5 run to start the final 20 minutes. Illinois ended up holding Northwestern to just two made field goals in the second half, with the Wildcats (6-4, 3-3 B1G) shooting just 8 percent from the field in that time. The Illini are the only Division I team in the last 25 seasons to trail by 15+ points at halftime yet win by 20 or more, according to StatsByStats.