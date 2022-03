CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — In episode 118 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Bret Beherns and Andy Olson recap Illinois basketball’s 60-55 win over Penn State Thursday night at State Farm Center in the second to last regular season game of the year. Da’Monte Williams scored a team high 14 points, including four 3-pointers, to lock in a double bye and a top three seed in next week’s NCAA tournament.