WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Friday Feels

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — In episode 13 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Pod, Bret Beherns and Marlee Wierda recap a busy week including the University of Illinois’ plan to bring back students on campus this fall, the IHSA approving State Farm Center as the host site for the boys’ basketball state tournament and the outlook for high school and college football this fall. We hear from Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman on his outlook for sports now that students will be on campus, IHSA executive director Craig Anderson on sports returning to high schools across the state, as well as Illinois basketball coach Brad Underwood sharing his thoughts on the state tourney coming to Champaign.
Listen: https://anchor.fm/wcia-3-sports/episodes/Friday-Feels-eflkk6/a-a2gq5s0