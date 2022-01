WCIA — In episode 101 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Pod, Andy Olson and Bret Beherns breakdown Illinois’s close win on the road against Nebraska. They talk Kofi’s off night, Trent Frazier and other veterans stepping up, the games on the horizon, and more.

Listen: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/all-dubs-count-the-same/id1495074631?i=1000547635823