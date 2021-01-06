WCIA 3 High School Sports Roundtable 2021

CHAMPAIGN — Six area coaches join WCIA 3 Sports Director Bret Beherns for a virtual roundtable discussion on high school sports in 2021. All sports are on hold right now due to Tier 3 mitigations from Gov. Pritzker’s office and IDPH. Danville boys’ basketball coach Durrell Robinson, Tuscola football coach Andy Romine, Effingham football coach Brett Hefner, Mahomet-Seymour baseball coach Nic DiFilippo, St. Joseph-Ogden softball coach Larry Sparks and Monticello Athletic Director Dan Sheehan join the conversation in this digital only video.

