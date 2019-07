WATCH Illinois football coach Lovie Smith at the podium at B1G Media Day

DEERFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) -- Malcolm Hill is finally getting his bounce back. The former Illini standout is about 90-to-95 percent healthy after tearing his left ACL playing for MHP Reisin Ludwigsburg in Germany last year. It’s the first significant injury in the 6-foot-5 guard's career.

"It's a mental battle," says Hill. "So now it's just about getting the strength back, you know just trying to get better than I was before."