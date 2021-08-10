Virginia Tech transfer Alec Bryant commits to Illinois

WCIA — Illinois football got a lot deeper on defense Tuesday with Virginia Tech transfer Alec Bryant committing to the Illini. The defensive end edge rusher played one season with the Hokies after picking them ahead of more than a dozen other Power 5 offers, including Illinois the first time around. Bryant was a 4-star prospect out of Pearland, Texas, ranked 329th nationally, according to 247Sports.

Bryant told WCIA he plans to arrive at Illinois “in a couple of days” but will need a waiver to play this season. He went into the transfer portal after the July 1 deadline to take advantage of the NCAA’s new free one-time transfer rule. Bryant only played in one game for the Hokies last season.