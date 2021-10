WCIA — Villa Grove won the final Friday Football Fever Play of the Week of the season by a commanding vote. The Blue Devils received more than 65 percent of the tallies in the Facebook and Twitter fan vote for Brady Clodfelder’s blocked punt, picked up by Hunter Butts, who returned it for a touchdown in the team’s game against Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond. VG is heading to the playoffs with a 5-4 record, the Blue Devils will play at Camp Point Central Saturday at 2 p.m.

VOTE for the Friday Football Fever Play of the Week 9! Nominees are @Tuscolafootball pass from @peytonozzy to Adi Patel, @VG302 blocked punt for the TD, and @STeresafootball forced fumble for the @TreSpence2 score. — WCIA 3 Sports (@WCIA3sports) October 25, 2021