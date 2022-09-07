VILLA GROVE (WCIA) — Layne Rund always wanted to be a varsity quarterback, he just took an unconventional route to playing it. After suiting up as a defensive back for two years on the Villa Grove junior varsity team, Rund is finally getting the opportunity to show what he can do as QB1 for the Blue Devils.

“It was pretty weird at first,” Rund said about playing quarterback. “It came quick but I’ve got it down now.”

Villa Grove head coach Heath Wilson saw plenty of potential in the junior early on and Rund jumped at the chance, working hard over the summer to gain weight and get in extra reps. Through two games it’s more than paying off, with Rund throwing for 511 yards and five touchdowns, while rushing for 134 yards and two more scores.

“He’s got a great arm, a leader,” Wilson said about Rund. “He doesn’t have a bad attitude, doesn’t get down on himself. He’s just a proven leader on and off the field and that’s what we look forward to with our players here.”



“I got all our wide receivers out all summer and it shows from last year to this year how much better we’ve gotten,” added Rund. “Like timing and just everything. We’ve gotten a lot more crisp.”

And Rund’s top target is someone he knows well. Brady Clodfelder is his cousin and neighbor, the junior wideout has 315 yards and two touchdowns from Rund in just two games.

“It’s nice, I mean if you get in a situation, you can just throw it up and you know he’s going to catch it,” Rund said about Clodfelder.



“We’ve pretty much done everything together,” Clodfelder added about Rund. “We see each other every single day and it’s just helped a lot for this football season.”

The two are hoping to continue that chemistry on the field for their first conference game and Friday Football Fever Spotlight Game of the Week against Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond.