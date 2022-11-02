WCIA — The Vermilion Valley Conference is getting a shakeup in football once again. The league will move to a 10-team closed conference starting next fall with Seneca and Dwight set to leave the VVC. Travel is the biggest reason why, with both teams currently part of the VVC North Division, making 2+ hour trips to face teams in the South Division. Here’s a look at the future conference for football with the divisions going away:

Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin

Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac

Oakwood

Westville

Salt Fork

Georgetown-Ridge Farm

Watseka

Momence

Clifton Central

Iroquois West