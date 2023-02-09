DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Bobcats are no more.

In a statement posted to the team’s Twitter account, the Southern Professional Hockey League team announced that they have ceased operations, effective immediately.

“Regretfully, the Bobcats have ceased operations,” said team owner Ellen Tully. “It is a sad day for hockey fans in Danville, but I want to personally thank them for their loyalty to the Bobcats over the past two seasons.”

The sudden end of operations comes days after the Bobcats failed to appear for one of their own home games. Information on season ticket refunds is expected in the near future.

The Bobcats were founded and started play in the SPHL, an independent minor league, in 2021. But the Bobcats but never saw success on the ice in their two seasons, compiling a league-worst 9-70-7 record.