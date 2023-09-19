URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — High school football season is well underway, and this year marks the return of varsity football at Urbana High School.

After years of low signups, the team’s head coach wanted to turn the program around. He has a mindset of rebuilding through encouraging athletes in the school to give the gridiron a chance.

“Varsity football needs to be at Urbana,” said Coach Curtis Blanden Sr. “It’s back in Urbana and I believe it’s here to stay.”

In his second year as Urbana’s head football coach, Blanden is rebuilding the program.

“Spring was rough because kids were still coming off ‘Is this coach still going to be here?’ and all those other things, so I understood,” Blanden said. “It’s going to be a rocky road, but it changed in the summer. We had summer workouts and the numbers started to grow and they continue to grow.”

After numbers grew, Friday night lights returned after nearly three years. Blanden thinks restoring faith in the program played a large part in its revival.

“Just restoring belief. Belief in the system that can be put in place, from last year carrying onto this year,” Blanden said. “Also, just restoring the faith of the student athletes that want to come out and the ones that continue to come out even to this day.”

It’s not just the football team that it is getting a revival; it’s the school marching band too. Karen Debauche, retired Band Director at Urbana, feels that it was hard on band to not have a football team to march for.

“The band was, I wasn’t working that year, but my feeling was it was really hard not having those games,” she said. “It’s a big chunk of what marching band does.”

She said that the marching band and the football team are what drives school spirit on Fridays.

“Thats what marching bands do,” Debauche said. “They’re about the whole visual aspect but they are there to be to be a part of the cheering section and they’re also supporting, and of course we want football supporting us too, but it’s very much about the team aspect of everything.”

After years away from the gridiron, Urbana seems ready to welcome back their Tigers for years to come.

“Them welcoming the team, as well as myself, understanding there is a need for our community and can actually change a community as well as a school,” Blanden said.

There’s hope within the school that the young varsity squad will provide the program with a team for years to come.