UT-Martin game cancelled after positive COVID test for Skyhawks

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois men’s basketball will no longer play UT-Martin Saturday after there was a positive test reported in the Skyhawks program.

The Illini made the decision Friday morning. The game against the Skyhawks was announced earlier this week after previously leaving the weekend as an open spot on the schedule.

“We knew there would be some hiccups along the way, and realistically this won’t be the last one,” says head coach Brad Underwood.

The game against UT-Martin will not be rescheduled. Underwood added they are now looking towards their game Wednesday against Duke. That game will tip-off 8:30 p.m. on ESPN.