PEORIA (WCIA) — For the second straight season, Unity softball will have to settle for playing in the third place game at the Class 2A state softball tournament. The Rockets only managed one hit and were held scoreless in a 9-0 loss to Freeburg in the semifinals Friday night at the Louisville Slugger Complex.

The game was scoreless through three when the Lady Midgets (33-1) put up four runs in the fourth inning. Freeburg poured on five more in the final two frames to pull away with the easy victory. The Rockets (26-9) will now face Illini Prairie Conference foe Pontiac in the third place game Saturday at 1 p.m.