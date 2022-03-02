DECATUR (WCIA) — Elyce Knudsen is leading the Big Blue back to the Big Dance. The Millikin sophomore guard is one of the key reasons the team is making its first appearance in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since they won the Division III national title back in 2005. Knudsen won the CCIW Player of the Year award after averaging 20 points and 5.7 rebounds per game this season. The individual success is nice for the former Unity standout but she’s just as proud to make team history, putting the Big Blue back on the map.

“You know I’m a central Illinois athlete and to come to a school that’s local, it’s why I made the decision to come here, to put Decatur on the map and make it one of the top dogs in the CCIW and now we get to show what we’re made of nationally so it means everything,” Knudsen said.



“She comes in and is the hardest worker every single day,” Millikin head coach Olivia Lett said. “She leads by example and just has helped to continue to complete this program and wants to build something past herself which is really cool to see.”

Knudsen set a new Millikin single season points record this year with 540 points so far. The old record had stood since the 2005-06 season. Millikin will face Wartburg in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday in Eau Claire, Wisconsin with the tip set for 5 p.m.