TOLONO (WCIA) — The last team to beat Unity football is the team the Rockets will face in the Class 3A quarterfinals this weekend. Top-seed and undefeated Prairie Central beat Unity 34-12 in Fairbury way back in August in a Week 1 showdown. The Rockets have rattled off 10-straight wins following that season opening loss, now the two Illini Prairie Conference rivals will meet again in Fairbury, this time with a whole lot more on the line.

“Our preparation all year long to get us to this point,” Unity head coach Scott Hamilton said. “We’ve gotten better, we’ve done things, we’ve gotten healthy, we’re probably as healthy now as we’ve ever been throughout the course of the season, which is a good thing.”



“We had a lot of new guys Week 1, nerves getting us, and it was super hot,” Unity senior receiver Will Cowan said. “We’re so much more confident than we were week 1. We didn’t know what we were dealing with, we know what we’re dealing with now. We know what to fix, I think we fixed it and ready to go.”

Unity and Prairie Central kickoff Saturday at 2 p.m. with the winner heading to the semifinals.