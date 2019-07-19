Unity Football LIVE at OT Sidney

CHICAGO (WCIA) -- If there's one guy in the Big Ten who knows what Brandon Peters can do, it's Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh. The fifth-year Wolverines leader weighed in on the new Illini graduate transfer quarterback at Big Ten Football Media Day on Friday. Peters transferred to Illinois this summer, adding some much needed depth to a position that has largely struggled under Lovie Smith.

"Brandon brings a lot to the table," Harbaugh said. "He's a 6'4, athletic, very strong arm and very sharp guy. So I support Brandon and his decision to transfer and wish him great success."