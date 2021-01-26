Unity basketball anxiously awaiting word from IHSA on schedules

TOLONO (WCIA) — Unity boys’ basketball coach Matt Reed is optimistic heading into Wednesday’s IHSA Board of Directors meeting. Schedules are expected to be released afterwards, with the rest of the school year and 20 remaining high school sports and activities seasons laid out.

“You know you don’t want to get too high, too low but I feel good about us being able to start the season in the near future,” Reed said.

All high school sports were given the green light to play last Friday in an unexpected move from Gov. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health. The outlook was bleak for high risk sports such as basketball and football until the change was announced. Schools must be in a Phase 4 region to compete, meaning things could certainly change, but for now the opportunity to even think about a season is a big step in the right direction.

“Before this past week I did not think we were going to have a season whatsoever,” Unity senior Chloee Reed said. “And now just knowing we’re going to have a season, it’s crazy. To think I’m going to have a senior season, it’s great.”

“By Thursday, Friday we get moved in to Phase Four and girls are texting me, ‘When are we starting? When can we start?'” Unity girls’ basketball head coach Dave Ellars said. “It’s been kind of a roller coaster ride.”



“We’ve had one practice and that practice was energetic,” Unity junior Blake Kimball. “Everybody doesn’t want to take it for granted so everybody’s playing hard. I’ve never had so much fun in a practice in my life.”