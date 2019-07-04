Underwood weighs in on new recruiting calendar

(WCIA) — College basketball is seeing some changes in the recruiting scene, with heavier recruiting periods taking place in June instead of July.

Under new NCAA rules, college coaches are allowed to attend the “June scholastic basketball events.” This is all part of an effort to pull coaches away from shoe-company sponsored circuits like the Nike EYBL Peach Jam, and other AAU basketball tournaments.

“I love the format, I was really excited to see kids compete hard, compete to win. You see them in their roles with their high school teams, so you get a better idea of how they fit into those roles, and it’s not a showcase as so often we see,”says Illinois Men’s Basketball head coach Brad Underwood.

Coaches now have a smaller evaluation window in the month of July to attend these showcase events.

The change was also triggered by the NCAA’s reaction to the FBI’s probe into recruiting. The NCAA hopes that this will strengthen relationships between college coaches and high school teams.